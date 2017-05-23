Uganda: Chinese Ambassador Defends Hi...

Uganda: Chinese Ambassador Defends His Citizens Dealing in Retail Trade

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zheng ZhuQiang has defended his citizens' dealing in retail trade in the country citing lack of a legislation that bars foreigners from trading in a particular business. His response comes at the heels of an outcry from Ugandan traders asking government to stop foreign nationals from dealing in petty trade like running kiosks as opposed to setting up big factories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC