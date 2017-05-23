Uganda: Chinese Ambassador Defends His Citizens Dealing in Retail Trade
The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zheng ZhuQiang has defended his citizens' dealing in retail trade in the country citing lack of a legislation that bars foreigners from trading in a particular business. His response comes at the heels of an outcry from Ugandan traders asking government to stop foreign nationals from dealing in petty trade like running kiosks as opposed to setting up big factories.
