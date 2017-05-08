Uganda: China Pleads for Its Traders ...

Uganda: China Pleads for Its Traders After Protests

Following the recent protests against the involvement of Chinese nationals in petty trade, Zheng Zhuqiang, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, is calling for an amicable resolution of the impasse. Speaking to The Observer on the sidelines of a dialogue on social and environmental accountability and enhancing Chinese investments in Uganda, Zheng said Ugandan traders need to sit with their Chinese counterparts to resolve the matter.

