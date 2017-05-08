Uganda: China Pleads for Its Traders After Protests
Following the recent protests against the involvement of Chinese nationals in petty trade, Zheng Zhuqiang, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, is calling for an amicable resolution of the impasse. Speaking to The Observer on the sidelines of a dialogue on social and environmental accountability and enhancing Chinese investments in Uganda, Zheng said Ugandan traders need to sit with their Chinese counterparts to resolve the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC