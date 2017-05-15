Uganda bans Dutch film for 'glorifyin...

Uganda bans Dutch film for 'glorifying homosexuality'

Read more: BBC News

Uganda's censorship board has banned a Dutch film, The Dinner Club, after accusing it of "glorifying homosexuality" the Embassy of The Netherlands in Kampala has said. It then published the full list of objections from the media council which also include using "lurid language", and "smoking especially by women".

Chicago, IL

