Uganda: Bank of Africa to Start Unsec...

Uganda: Bank of Africa to Start Unsecured Lending

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Bank of Africa Uganda has launched a new business financing arrangement which gives loans to businesses within 48 hours provided they are registered. Speaking at the launch last week, Bernard Robinson Mugalu, the bank's managing director, said in the current economic environment, there is need to appreciate that Small and Medium Enterprises constitute 90 per cent of the private sector, employing more than 2.5 million which is a huge workforce and yet are left out of the traditional financing available to lenders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC