Uganda: Bank of Africa to Start Unsecured Lending

Bank of Africa Uganda has launched a new business financing arrangement which gives loans to businesses within 48 hours provided they are registered. Speaking at the launch last week, Bernard Robinson Mugalu, the bank's managing director, said in the current economic environment, there is need to appreciate that Small and Medium Enterprises constitute 90 per cent of the private sector, employing more than 2.5 million which is a huge workforce and yet are left out of the traditional financing available to lenders.

