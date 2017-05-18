Uganda assumes EAC chair

President Museveni on Saturday assumed the chair of the East African Community , at the 18th Ordinary Summit of the of the Heads of State at Dar es Salaam State House, taking over the EAC chairperson seat from Tanzania's John Pombe Magufuli. One of the highlights of the summit was the swearing-in of top new officials; a deputy secretary general and a judge of the East African Court of Justice.

