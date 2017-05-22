Uganda: Army, Police Leaders to Face Human Rights Body Over Torture

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence boss, Col Abel Kandiho, are expected to appear at the Uganda Human Rights Commission offices today to explain allegations of torture against suspects. The trio was expected to report to UHRC headquarters last Friday, but UHRC postponed the meeting because Gen Kayihura was out of the country.

