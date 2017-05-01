Uganda: Army General Awarded Rwenzori...

Uganda: Army General Awarded Rwenzori Star Medal for King's Place Massacre

The commander of the country's Land Forces, Maj Gen Peter Elwelu, was today awarded the Rwenzori Star medal, exactly five months and four days after he led a military onslaught on the palace of the Rwenzururu king, in which over 100 people were killed. According to the National Honours and Awards Act, 2001, the Rwenzori Star medal is the third highest decoration awarded for distinguished or exemplary military service including great responsibility in military service.

