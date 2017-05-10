Uganda academic accused of insulting ...

Uganda academic accused of insulting president gets bail

In a photograph taken on Monday April 13, 2017, Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi, left, is led by police to Buganda Road Court in the capital Kampala, Uganda. A Ugandan court has released Nyanzi on bail after being jailed for more than a month for calling the president "a pair of buttocks", charged with offensive communication and cyber harassment because of her Facebook posts targeting the country's long-time president, Yoweri Museveni, and his wife Janet, who is education minister.

Chicago, IL

