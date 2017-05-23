Uganda: 1,500 Medical Professionals t...

Uganda: 1,500 Medical Professionals to Get Jobs in Libya

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Arrangements have been finalised for Ugandan medical professionals to get employment in Libya, in the move to enhance the fight against unemployment in the country. Mr Gordon Mugyenyi, the managing director of Middle East Consultants, a local recruitment agency, said the professionals are required to submit their Curriculum Vitae and academic documents to prepare for interviews which will be conducted tomorrow and Friday.

Chicago, IL

