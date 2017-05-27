Tanzania, Uganda sign construction of crude oil pipeline pact

Tanzania and Uganda on Friday signed a 3.55-billion-U.S.-dollar agreement for the construction of a 1,443-km crude oil pipeline between the two countries, said a statement by Tanzania's Information Services. The statement issued in Kampala after the signing of the deal said Tanzania was represented by Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Palamagamba Kabudi and Uganda represented by Minister of Energy Irene Muloni.

