Tanzania, Uganda sign construction of...

Tanzania, Uganda sign construction of crude oil pipeline pact

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tanzania and Uganda on Friday signed a 3.55-billion-U.S.-dollar agreement for the construction of a 1,443-km crude oil pipeline between the two countries, said a statement by Tanzania's Information Services. The statement issued in Kampala after the signing of the deal said Tanzania was represented by Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Palamagamba Kabudi and Uganda represented by Minister of Energy Irene Muloni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC