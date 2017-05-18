Struck by Uganda's Water Problem, Thi...

Struck by Uganda's Water Problem, This Student Did Something About It

At 19, Kathy Ku had a simple idea that would change thousands of lives, not to mention her own. She found a way to bring clean water to people in Uganda, where she lived as a student.

