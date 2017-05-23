SIMcardgate shows Uganda would come s...

SIMcardgate shows Uganda would come second in a one-country race

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Last year, Nigeria's National Space Research and Development Agency announced plans to send a man into space by 2030. The howls of derision that followed the announcement could be heard from Jupiter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC