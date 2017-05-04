Sheeba, Kanyomozi, Lutalo for Uganda festival in Vegas
Singer David Lutalo on stage Songbird Juliana Kanyomozi will be among those set to grace the Uganda Festival to be held in Las Vegas, US. The festival dubbed "The Summer's Ultimate event", an entertainment and business convention, is annually organised by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella UNAA Causes.
