Seven killed in road accident in central Uganda

Seven people were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on Saturday in the central Ugandan district of Masaka. Lamek Kigozi, Masaka regional police spokesperson, told Xinhua that seven people aboard an Ipsum van died on the spot following a head-on collision with a Rwandan registered trailer at Mpungwe along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.