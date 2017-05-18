Ruganda 633x393
Uganda missions abroad will soon start registering citizens in the diaspora for National Identification Numbers, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said. Speaking to hundreds of Ugandans living in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday May, 21 2017, Dr Rugunda said government was aware of the challenges the diaspora is going through with registration for National IDs and decided to address their concerns.
