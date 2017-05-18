Ruganda 633x393

Ruganda 633x393

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Uganda missions abroad will soon start registering citizens in the diaspora for National Identification Numbers, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said. Speaking to hundreds of Ugandans living in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday May, 21 2017, Dr Rugunda said government was aware of the challenges the diaspora is going through with registration for National IDs and decided to address their concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC