Provision of sanitary pads still government priority- Muyingo

Mr Tonny Mukasa-Lusambu, the assistant commissioner for primary education said that a total of 900 Senior Women and Men teachers , 15 percent on school management and 5 percent on school administration. Research by Build Africa, a British registered International development charity whose charity works are to improve access to quality education in rural Kenya and Uganda on girl child retention in schools and completion revealed that most young girls are forced to drop out of school due to lack of washrooms, lack of sanitary pads and bullying by peers when they start their periods.

