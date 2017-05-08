Parliament resolutions ignored as Uga...

Parliament resolutions ignored as Ugandans bear the burden

Read more: Daily Monitor

Government has a liking for casually brushing off parliamentary resolutions on matters as essential as famine, corruption and abuse of law on the pretext that they are merely advisory and that government is under no obligation to enforce them. Before Parliament broke off for a mini-recess, MPs put aside their political differences and approved a bi-partisan motion urging the government to declare a state of emergency in famine-ravaged districts in Teso and Karamoja sub-regions.

