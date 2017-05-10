NRM's Walyomu wins Kagoma county by-e...

NRM's Walyomu wins Kagoma county by-election, challenger to go to court again

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

He was declared the winner of the by-election at exactly 10:40pm by the Returning Officer for Jinja District, Mr Rogers Edward Serunjogi. The Kagoma parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal earlier in the year nullified the result of the 2016 parliamentary election following an appeal by Mr Alex Brandon Kintu who again emerged second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC