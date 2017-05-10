NRM's Walyomu wins Kagoma county by-election, challenger to go to court again
He was declared the winner of the by-election at exactly 10:40pm by the Returning Officer for Jinja District, Mr Rogers Edward Serunjogi. The Kagoma parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal earlier in the year nullified the result of the 2016 parliamentary election following an appeal by Mr Alex Brandon Kintu who again emerged second.
