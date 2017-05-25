Museveni sends condolence to UK gov't over Manchester attack

In a letter dated May 22nd to the British High Commission, addressing the letter to UK's prime minister, Theresa May, President Museveni condemns the act referring to it as cowardl President Yoweri Museveni through the ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent his heart-felt condolences on behalf of Ugandans to the United Kingdom government over loss of lives in Manchester attack on Monday. At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 others wounded when a suicide bomber struck thousands of fans, who were streaming out of a concert by US singer, Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester.

