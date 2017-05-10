Museveni deploys army to fight graft ...

Museveni deploys army to fight graft at UIA

President Museveni has taken a leap of faith by deploying the military to fight reported graft in Uganda Investment Authority and restore foreign investors' confidence. Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces, will according to a source, this or next week name the team which will report to the President through State Investment and Privatisation minister Evelyn Anite.

Chicago, IL

