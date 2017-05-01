Miss Uganda UK sensitizes students on HIV/AIDS

Students of Yeffe Secondary School at Namanve have been advised to remain focused on their studies and not to fall victims of HIV/AIDS, unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections if they are to compete favourably in the world of work after completing their studies. Giving an inspirational talk on Friday, Brigit Katungi the reigning Miss Uganda UK, tipped students on how to meaningfully spend their holiday, saying everything is possible and they can attain the best if they are focused.

