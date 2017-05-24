Minister of Economy meets Ugandan min...

Minister of Economy meets Ugandan minister

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Minister of Economy and Commerce H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani met Evelyn Anite, State Minister for Investment and Privatization at the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development of the Republic of Uganda and her accompanying delegation.

Chicago, IL

