Minister calls for probe into Buganda land deals, leases

Lands minister Betty Amongi has asked Justice Catherine Bamugemereire's commission to probe the disputed Buganda Kingdom's mass titling campaign dubbed, "Ekyapa Mu Ngalo" and the people behind illegal evictions in the country. Ms Amongi made the call yesterday in Kampala as the new commission appointed by the President to investigate irregularities in land transactions opened doors to the public to submit their complaints.

Chicago, IL

