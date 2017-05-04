Minister calls for probe into Buganda land deals, leases
Lands minister Betty Amongi has asked Justice Catherine Bamugemereire's commission to probe the disputed Buganda Kingdom's mass titling campaign dubbed, "Ekyapa Mu Ngalo" and the people behind illegal evictions in the country. Ms Amongi made the call yesterday in Kampala as the new commission appointed by the President to investigate irregularities in land transactions opened doors to the public to submit their complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC