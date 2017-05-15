Married British colonel, 49, 'raped d...

Married British colonel, 49, 'raped drunk junior colleague

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Married British colonel, 49, 'raped a drunk junior colleague and then said thanks for the fun' after an alcohol-fuelled UN conference in Uganda, court martial is told The woman - an officer in the US Air Force - accused him of forcing her on to a bed during a 'moment of instant aggression' Tomkins, who denies rape, told investigators the sex was consensual but 'wasn't rose petal or cupid's arrow' and was 'fairly animal' A married Army officer raped a drunk junior colleague after a drink-fuelled United Nations conference, a trans-Atlantic court martial has heard. Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Tomkins, 49, attacked the woman in her room at a hotel in Kampala, Uganda, the hearing in the US was told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC