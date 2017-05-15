Married British colonel, 49, 'raped drunk junior colleague
Married British colonel, 49, 'raped a drunk junior colleague and then said thanks for the fun' after an alcohol-fuelled UN conference in Uganda, court martial is told The woman - an officer in the US Air Force - accused him of forcing her on to a bed during a 'moment of instant aggression' Tomkins, who denies rape, told investigators the sex was consensual but 'wasn't rose petal or cupid's arrow' and was 'fairly animal' A married Army officer raped a drunk junior colleague after a drink-fuelled United Nations conference, a trans-Atlantic court martial has heard. Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Tomkins, 49, attacked the woman in her room at a hotel in Kampala, Uganda, the hearing in the US was told.
