Majority shareholder destroyed UTL - MPs

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

A probe into the mismanagement of UTL has concluded, with five MPs signing a majority report, one a minority report and the other abstaining. In the majority report, the Libyan majority shareholder was blamed for the company's mismanagement while the minority said the recommendations by the majority report were weak and let several local officials off the hook.

