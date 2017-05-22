Luweero woman, aged 60, goes missing
Margret Namembwa, 60, disappeared from her daughter's home in Bombo town on 13th May 2017 and her family has failed to locate her. Police in Bombo have intensified the search for a business woman who has been missing for 7 days.
