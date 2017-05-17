Longmont thrift store celebrating 10 ...

Longmont thrift store celebrating 10 years of supporting Colorado nonprofit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Kately Mischnick hangs onto items for her friend Wednesday while they were shopping at Hope's Storehouse, 801 Main St., Longmont. The thrift store will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary May 24. Ten years ago, Hope's Storehouse at Eighth Avenue and Main Street in Longmont was just a dream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC