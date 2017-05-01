Lecturer who crashed in Mbarara accident wanted to dance in church
Ms Maudah Atuzarirwe who died in a road accident on the Mbarara-Masaka highway, was returning to Kampala where she was to attend a monthly mass with colleagues from the Archdiocese of Mbarara that morning. The lecturer at the Law Development Centre and former head of Registry at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau , was a member of the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association and on her death day, she was to be chief animator for the association's mass at Kitante primary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC