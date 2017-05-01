Lecturer who crashed in Mbarara accident wanted to dance in church

Ms Maudah Atuzarirwe who died in a road accident on the Mbarara-Masaka highway, was returning to Kampala where she was to attend a monthly mass with colleagues from the Archdiocese of Mbarara that morning. The lecturer at the Law Development Centre and former head of Registry at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau , was a member of the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association and on her death day, she was to be chief animator for the association's mass at Kitante primary school.

