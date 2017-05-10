Land probe: Queen mother accused of land grabbing

Citing Ruboona government stock farm in Kabarole District as one of the government property that lay idle before being encroached on by both locals and leaders, the group asked the commission to inquire into how settlers acquired it. The group also told the commission to investigate UWA officials for reportedly evicting 60 people and grabbing their land in the sub-counties of Kicwamba, Harugongo, Hakibaale and Kijura where efforts to repossess it have remained futile.

