Land probe: Queen mother accused of land grabbing
Citing Ruboona government stock farm in Kabarole District as one of the government property that lay idle before being encroached on by both locals and leaders, the group asked the commission to inquire into how settlers acquired it. The group also told the commission to investigate UWA officials for reportedly evicting 60 people and grabbing their land in the sub-counties of Kicwamba, Harugongo, Hakibaale and Kijura where efforts to repossess it have remained futile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC