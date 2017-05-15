Kenya/Uganda: Tusker to Sign Ugandan ...

Kenya/Uganda: Tusker to Sign Ugandan International Kizito

SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker FC have moved swiftly to replace Singida United-bound Shaffik Batambuze with Ugandan international winger Kezironi Kizito. The 18-year-old has reportedly agreed to a three year contract with the brewers effective June 2017, ending his two-season spell at Wakiso town- based Vipers SC.

