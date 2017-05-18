Kcca FC crowned champions after final...

Kcca FC crowned champions after final-day victory

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Azam Uganda Premier League Results Bright Stars 2 JMC Hippos 0 Express 2 Soana 2 BUL 1 Onduparaka 1 Police 1 Lweza 0 Kirinya 2 Proline 2 Vipers 2 The Saints 0 KCCA 2 Sadolin Paints 1 KCCA beat already relegated side Sadolin Paints 2-1 on Saturday to be crowned champions as the 2016/2017 season came to an end. The victory helped them to finish the season on 66 points, eight above second placed SC Villa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC