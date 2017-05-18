Kcca FC crowned champions after final-day victory
Azam Uganda Premier League Results Bright Stars 2 JMC Hippos 0 Express 2 Soana 2 BUL 1 Onduparaka 1 Police 1 Lweza 0 Kirinya 2 Proline 2 Vipers 2 The Saints 0 KCCA 2 Sadolin Paints 1 KCCA beat already relegated side Sadolin Paints 2-1 on Saturday to be crowned champions as the 2016/2017 season came to an end. The victory helped them to finish the season on 66 points, eight above second placed SC Villa.
