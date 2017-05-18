Kcca FC crowned champions after final-day victory

Azam Uganda Premier League Results Bright Stars 2 JMC Hippos 0 Express 2 Soana 2 BUL 1 Onduparaka 1 Police 1 Lweza 0 Kirinya 2 Proline 2 Vipers 2 The Saints 0 KCCA 2 Sadolin Paints 1 KCCA beat already relegated side Sadolin Paints 2-1 on Saturday to be crowned champions as the 2016/2017 season came to an end. The victory helped them to finish the season on 66 points, eight above second placed SC Villa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.