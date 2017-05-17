IMF lowers Uganda's growth forecast t...

IMF lowers Uganda's growth forecast to 3.5 per cent

Kampala. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected that Uganda's economic growth for the fiscal year 2016/17 will be in the range of 3.5 to 4 per cent down from its earlier official estimate of 5 per cent for this financial year.

