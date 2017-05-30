Human rights body reveals more on sus...

Human rights body reveals more on suspects torture

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Daily Monitor

In its latest report, the Uganda Human Rights Commission has confirmed the rising scale of torture in the country where the victims have been subjected to electric shocks, rape, and other forms of brutality in varying severity. In its 19th report about the status of human rights in Uganda released yesterday, UHRC noted that torture dominated the list of human rights violations since the statutory body's inception which was established under the 1995 Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC