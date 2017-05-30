Human rights body reveals more on suspects torture

In its latest report, the Uganda Human Rights Commission has confirmed the rising scale of torture in the country where the victims have been subjected to electric shocks, rape, and other forms of brutality in varying severity. In its 19th report about the status of human rights in Uganda released yesterday, UHRC noted that torture dominated the list of human rights violations since the statutory body's inception which was established under the 1995 Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.