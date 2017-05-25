Govt offers Shs1.4b for Uganda Airlines adviser
The government yesterday admitted that its plan to revive Uganda Airlines by August, as directed by President Museveni, has remained wet in the wings due to multiple unresolved issues. Instead, it is making available $400,000 to contract a transaction advisor; a consultant to guide on preparatory works, months after the National Planning Authority and Ernst & Young, an international audit firm, did similar business case studies for the national carrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC