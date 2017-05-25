Govt offers Shs1.4b for Uganda Airlin...

Govt offers Shs1.4b for Uganda Airlines adviser

Read more: Daily Monitor

The government yesterday admitted that its plan to revive Uganda Airlines by August, as directed by President Museveni, has remained wet in the wings due to multiple unresolved issues. Instead, it is making available $400,000 to contract a transaction advisor; a consultant to guide on preparatory works, months after the National Planning Authority and Ernst & Young, an international audit firm, did similar business case studies for the national carrier.

Chicago, IL

