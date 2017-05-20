Google, partners invest $100 million ...

Google, partners invest $100 million in CSquared internet access project

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

American multinational technology company, Google in collaboration with Convergence Partners, International Finance Corporation, and Mitsui have announced a $100 million investment in CSquared, a broadband infrastructure company focused on building wholesale metro fibre optic networks and enabling internet access in Africa. According to the agreement which is subject to customary closing conditions, CSquared will continue a broadband access project that Google started as Project Link in Uganda and Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC