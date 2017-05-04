Foreign minister laments, confirms wa...

Foreign minister laments, confirms wananchi's fears

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

Ugandan Foreign minister Sam Kutesa stunned MPs on April 25 when he told Parliament that President Museveni had ignored advice he rendered against the appointment of failed politicians to ambassadorial positions. According to a story published in the Daily Monitor of April 26 titled, "President never takes my advice - Kutesa" the Foreign minister lamented at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs about the low level of representation of career diplomats as Uganda's ambassadors accredited to foreign countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,849,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC