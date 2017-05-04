Five Kasese murder convicts acquitted
The army court of appeal has set free five people, who were in 2014 sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Police officers and civilians in Kasese district. The Court Martial presided over by Judge Elly Turyamubona set free five out of 11 people on grounds that the General Court Martial , sitting in Kasese convicted the accused based on evidence riddled with contradictions.
