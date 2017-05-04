Five Kasese murder convicts acquitted

Five Kasese murder convicts acquitted

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The army court of appeal has set free five people, who were in 2014 sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Police officers and civilians in Kasese district. The Court Martial presided over by Judge Elly Turyamubona set free five out of 11 people on grounds that the General Court Martial , sitting in Kasese convicted the accused based on evidence riddled with contradictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC