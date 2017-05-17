Family of Ugandan arrested in US appeals to authorities

The family of Ali Kakande, one of the two Ugandans arrested in the US over alleged insurance fraud, has appealed to US authorities to pardon their son, saying he was a victim of intrigue. Kakande's relatives led by his father, Mzee Charles Kakande, argued that Ali's predicament resulted from the help he extended to a friend, Sulaiman Lutale, whom they suspect could be the actual suspect in the insurance scam.

