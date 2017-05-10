EU counters terrorism in Uganda slum

EU counters terrorism in Uganda slum

Read more: EUobserver

A mosque's call to prayer echoes above the narrow alleyways of Bwaise, a 90,000-person slum in the outskirts of Uganda's capital city, Kampala. Here, al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based radical Islamic terror group, had already found easy recruits among its disenfranchised youth in 2010, when over 70 people were killed and scores injured following twin suicide bombings in the capital.

Chicago, IL

