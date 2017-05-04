East Africa: Why Price of Refined Sug...

East Africa: Why Price of Refined Sugar Has Gone Up in Uganda

The price of sugar has steadily risen across East Africa, leaving producers and consumers with a sour taste in the mouth. In Uganda, it has risen from $0.98 to settle between $1.21 and $1.41 per kilogramme over the past year, with producers blaming the high cost of producing sugarcane for the increase.

Chicago, IL

