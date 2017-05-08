East Africa: Top Chinese Official in Uganda for Power Projects, South Sudan-Somalia Talks
Zhang Ming, the Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Uganda on a two-day visit to hold talks with President Museveni over a raft of issues ranging from multi-billion dollar Chinese funded electricity projects to security concerns in Somalia and South Sudan. Mr Ming, who arrived yesterday and met Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and is lined up to interface with Mr Museveni at State House Entebbe today.
