East Africa: Tanzania, Uganda Sign Oil Pipeline Deal

Tanzania and Uganda have put pen to paper, for the construction of a 1,403-kilometre pipeline for transporting crude oil from Hoima to Tanga Port in Tanzania. Presidents John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, signed a communiqu to that effect, upon completion of discussions on sections of the contract which will be signed later, to set the project in motion.

Chicago, IL

