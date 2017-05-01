East Africa: Maize Shortage Raises Price of Poultry Feeds in Uganda

The current scarcity of maize in Uganda has driven many smallholder poultry farmers out of business due to the increasing prices of poultry feeds.The price of maize bran, a key byproduct of maize that is an essential ingredient in maize feed, has gone up. Mugerwa Lawrence, 52, who has reared chicken for the past 15 years, says he has not made any profit on selling chickens since December 2016, when he sold 180 birds.

