.com | Suspects in Uganda police murder claim they were tortured

Suspects in Uganda police murder claim they were tortured

Suspects in Uganda police murder claim they were tortured

1 hr ago

Thirteen men accused of involvement in the murder of high-ranking police officer Andrew Kaweesi and two aides appeared in court Friday, with some claiming they had been tortured while in detention. Some of the suspects were limping heavily as they arrived at the magistrates' court in the capital Kampala, and proceeded to display injuries they said were the result of police torture.

