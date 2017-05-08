Buganda backs Bamugemereire land probe

Buganda backs Bamugemereire land probe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Buganda Kingdom has blamed the land challenges in the country on the weakness of Police and the Judiciary, which they say have failed to exhaustively handle land cases before them. "We strongly support the land probe because of the challenges the country is facing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC