Bin Laden Documents: Al-Shabab Ugandan Attack

Bin Laden -- said Al-Shabab attackers were to have planned Gen. Museveni assassination according to U.S. documents The Al-Shabab team that launched a terrorist attack in Kampala in 2010 was supposed to have planned the assassination of the country's long-time dictator, Gen.

