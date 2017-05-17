Army officer denies Uganda rape attack

Army officer denies Uganda rape attack

A married British Army officer denies raping a young female colleague at a UN event in Uganda, a court martial has heard. Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Tomkins, 49, of Defence, Equipment and Support, based at Abbey Wood, near Bristol, is facing trial in the US.

