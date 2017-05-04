Africa: Of Uganda's Museveni, the Won...

Africa: Of Uganda's Museveni, the Wonderful Leader

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The self confessed 'wonderful' dictator of Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni was recently in South Africa, where he was emphatic that for "Africa to develop, the political will of the leaders must be accompanied by the right strategy". We used to hear of 'benevolent' dictators, where theoretically an authoritarian leader had absolute political power over the state but not for self gain, it's for the benefit of the masses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC