Africa: Of Uganda's Museveni, the Wonderful Leader
The self confessed 'wonderful' dictator of Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni was recently in South Africa, where he was emphatic that for "Africa to develop, the political will of the leaders must be accompanied by the right strategy". We used to hear of 'benevolent' dictators, where theoretically an authoritarian leader had absolute political power over the state but not for self gain, it's for the benefit of the masses.
