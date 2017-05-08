Africa: EU Welcomes Emmanuel Macron's...

Africa: EU Welcomes Emmanuel Macron's Victory in France

15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

European Union delegation in Kampala has welcomed President Emmanuel Macron's Sunday election victory in France saying he was a good candidate who will work towards strengthening the European Union. Speaking after the announcement of the provisional results at the French Ambassador's residence in Kampala, Ambassador Kristian Schmidt who speaks on behalf of all the European Union member countries in Kampala said as a founder member of the Union, the 39-year old President is an excellent choice because he will strengthen the European Union project.

