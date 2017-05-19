Africa body seeks urgent help against Lord's Resistance Army
KAMPALA, Uganda - The African Union says the rebel group led by one of the world's most wanted fugitives could roar back to life if countries don't "urgently" fill the void as the United States and Uganda give up the pursuit. A statement Friday by the continental body's Peace and Security Council says the Lord's Resistance Army has not yet been eliminated and could "rejuvenate itself."
